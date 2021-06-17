The Putin-Biden summit: Just the ambassadors and that's it?

The Russia-US summit, which took place in Geneva on June 16, went exactly as almost all experts predicted — there were no breakthroughs at all. In fact, it was difficult to expect something like that given the level of contradictions that exists between the parties. At the same time, the Biden-Putin summit was not fruitless either. What Putin and Biden could achieve The most tangible outcome of the talks is the decision to return Russian and US ambassadors to their work places in Washington and Moscow, respectively. Clearly, that is something that one does not need to hold the summit of the two presidents for. At the same time, it is not clear yet what will happen to the Russian diplomatic property in the United States and how soon the visa problems are going to be resolved. In addition, the presidents declared the need to continue negotiations on strategic offensive weapons and agree on the principles of interaction in cyberspace.