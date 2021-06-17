US supreme court upholds Obamacare after Republicans seek to gut law
Published
Justices affirm constitutionality of Affordable Care Act amid Republican attacks on key provisionFull Article
Published
Justices affirm constitutionality of Affordable Care Act amid Republican attacks on key provisionFull Article
Republicans in Congress have largely abandoned efforts to repeal the law. With the latest Supreme Court ruling, health policy now..
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized a liberal push to expand the Supreme Court, saying when Republicans had control of the Senate they..