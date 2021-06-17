Erdogan pledges to build new Karabakh with Azerbaijan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made a statement regarding Azerbaijan and Karabakh. In short, Erdogan is convinced that Turkey and Azerbaijan will rebuild the "new Karabakh" together. Erdogan: 'The happiness of Azerbaijan is the happiness of Turkey' Erdogan has been staying in Azerbaijan since June 15. Among other things, he spoke before the country's parliament. On June 16, he told the National Assembly: Turkey is ready to help Azerbaijan already now and plans to do so in the future. "We drove through Karabakh yesterday, saw the scale of destruction there after 30 years of conflict. However, Turkey and Azerbaijan will rebuild everything together, we will build the new Karabakh," Erdogan told the parliament, TRT channel reports.