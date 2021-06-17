St. Louis gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanor charges
Published
Mark McCloskey on Thursday pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. Patricia McCloskey pleaded to second-degree harassment.Full Article
Published
Mark McCloskey on Thursday pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. Patricia McCloskey pleaded to second-degree harassment.Full Article
St. Louis, Mo., couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators walking..
A St Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have pleaded guilty to..