Officers on Portland Police's Rapid Response Team vote to resign
Published
PORTLAND, Ore. – The members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which has responded to civil unrest in the city over...Full Article
Published
PORTLAND, Ore. – The members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which has responded to civil unrest in the city over...Full Article
Watch VideoThe entire Portland Police rapid response team quit after an officer was indicted on an assault charge for allegedly..
All 50 of Portland police’s highly trained rapid response unit voted unanimously to resign on Wednesday during a union meeting..