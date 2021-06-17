US Supreme Court Rules 9-0 For Religious Liberty – OpEd

US Supreme Court Rules 9-0 For Religious Liberty – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Catholic foster care agencies can reject gay couples from adopting children. This is a huge victory for religious liberty and a resounding defeat for LGBTQ activists.

It was these activists who launched a contrived assault on the rights of Catholic social service agencies—no gay or...

Full Article