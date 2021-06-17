Myanmar extends detention of U.S. journalist
Danny Fenster, the American journalist in Myanmar detained last month by authorities, made an appearance Thursday in a special court in the prison where he is being held,…Full Article
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar extended the detention of American journalist Danny Fenster for another two weeks Thursday,..
Danny Fenster, a 37-year-old Michigan native, was detained last month as he tried to fly home to the United States. The US State..