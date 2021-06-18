St Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanours, unapologetic after hearing

St Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanours, unapologetic after hearing

New Zealand Herald

Published

In the US, a St Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges this week, but the man left the courthouse defiantly pledging to "do it again" if faced with...

Full Article