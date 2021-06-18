Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Travis Scott Was Never Really on KUWTK
During part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kylie Jenner revealed why Travis Scott was MIA from the show. Plus, the...Full Article
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have rekindled their romance, according to a source.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked more than friendly as they walked the red carpet together at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit..