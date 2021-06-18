NBA playoffs 2021 - Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series hasn't been pretty, but it's going to Game 7

NBA playoffs 2021 - Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series hasn't been pretty, but it's going to Game 7

Upworthy

Published

Disjointed but dramatic, Bucks-Nets will go the distance after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton rose up in Game 6.

Full Article