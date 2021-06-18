Boxer Nikolai Valuev responds to Ukrainian fans who insulted Putin at Euro 2020

Russian MP and former boxer Nikolai Valuev responded to the insults that Ukrainian football fans made against Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Euro 2020 match. “There will be a reaction, of course. This does not make them look nice them, while we support the Ukrainian national team. The comparison here does not play in favor of the Ukrainian fans,” Valuev said. One should not look for political overtones in those chants and link the incident to the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.