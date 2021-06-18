Fed's Jim Bullard sees first interest rate hike coming as soon as 2022
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC that he sees an initial interest rate increase happening in 2022 as...Full Article
Stocks fell after Federal Reserve official James Bullard said he expects the first interest rate increase in late 2022.