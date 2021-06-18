News24.com | England held to goalless draw by resilient Scotland at Euro 2020
England edged closer to a spot in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Friday with a 0-0 draw against neighbours Scotland at a rainswept Wembley.Full Article
England missed a chance to book their place in the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Scotland kept their own hopes alive with a well deserved..