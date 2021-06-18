Homeless man throws water bottle at California Gov. Gavin Newsom
As the California Governor was set to visit Marshawn Lynch’s Beastmode Barbershop in Oakland, Newsom was reportedly approached by what...Full Article
A woman who says she's the suspect's sister described him as a homeless man suffering from mental illness.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland, authorities said..