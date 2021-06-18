Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. addresses weight miss for boxing bout vs. Anderson Silva
Published
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. answers for weight miss ahead of Anderson Silva boxing bout in Guadalajara, Mexico.Full Article
Published
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. answers for weight miss ahead of Anderson Silva boxing bout in Guadalajara, Mexico.Full Article
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weighed in at 184 pounds, two pounds over the contracted weight for his scheduled fight with UFC all-time..
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. missed weight by more than two pounds ahead of his scheduled boxing match against Anderson Silva.