Iran Election: Ebrahim Raisi Is Headed to Presidency as Rivals Concede
Published
Mr. Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, had an overwhelming lead with 90 percent of the votes counted, according to the Iranian news media....Full Article
Published
Mr. Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, had an overwhelming lead with 90 percent of the votes counted, according to the Iranian news media....Full Article
Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi has taken a big lead in Iran's presidential election and his rivals have conceded defeat, according..
By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh*
Iran’s 13th presidential election will be held on Friday and any Iranian citizen over the age..