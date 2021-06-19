2 hit by truck, 1 killed at Pride parade in Wilton Manors
Two people were run over by a white pickup truck Saturday night as the Pride parade in Wilton Manors was just getting started.Full Article
CBS4's Bobeth Yates spoke to a witness who said the driver was wearing a pride shirt and that truck, which had a pride flag on it,..
It wasn't immediately known if the driver acted intentionally in the Saturday night incident that forced the cancellation of the..
