Jazz Jennings Gets Candid About Her Battle With an Eating Disorder and 'Substantial' Weight Gain
The 20-year-old reveals her struggle with a binge-eating disorder and almost 100-pound weight gain.Full Article
Jazz Jennings is getting candid with fans about suffering from binge-eating disorder. The 20-year-old YouTuber says that she gained..
"I suffer from binge-eating disorder," Jazz Jennings explained on social media, while opening up about gaining 100 pounds over the..