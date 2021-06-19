Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Live blog, results
Published
GUADALAJARA, Mexico - MMA Junkie is on the scene and reporting live from tonight's Tribute to the Kings: Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar...Full Article
Published
GUADALAJARA, Mexico - MMA Junkie is on the scene and reporting live from tonight's Tribute to the Kings: Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar...Full Article
Anderson Silva is taking his talents to the boxing ring ... and the ex-UFC champ says after his fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr...
The UFC legend will take on the son of a boxing legend in the co-main event of a PPV from Mexico on Saturday night
The summer is heating up with tons of big matches scheduled over the next few months