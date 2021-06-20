News24.com | Chrissy Teigen claims Michael Costello faked 'bullying' DMs between them
Published
Chrissy Teigen has responded to claims of bullying made by fashion designer Michael Costello.Full Article
Published
Chrissy Teigen has responded to claims of bullying made by fashion designer Michael Costello.Full Article
Chrissy Teigen speaks out after Costello shared what she and hubby John Legend are calling fabricated DMs.
Michael Costello is speaking out for what he says will be the final time on his drama with Chrissy Teigen. The 38-year-old fashion..