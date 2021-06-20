National Security Advisor Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal, Putin

Watch VideoNational Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is sharing what’s ahead for President Joe Biden's foreign policy agenda. Sullivan said Sunday, it's unclear if the election of Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi will have any effect on nuclear talks with the Islamic state.
