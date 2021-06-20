Four new Covid-19 cases in Sydney have prompted NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to introduce several restrictions relating to masks across greater Sydney, Wollongong and Shellharbour.Sydney's Covid-19 cluster has grown to nine, with...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: New restrictions rolled out as Sydney covid cluster grows
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney records 10 new community cases, bringing cluster to 21
New Zealand Herald
NSW has recorded a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases, with officials confirming 10 new infections in Sydney since yesterday.NSW..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows, restrictions extended
New Zealand Herald
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Delta variant quickly taking over the world
New Zealand Herald
As the Delta variant threatens a looming Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales it appears Australia is not alone.Yesterday, two more..
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW on alert as Sydney cluster grows by two
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: New restrictions in Sydney, new community case
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Two cases discovered in Sydney's eastern suburbs
New Zealand Herald