Pride parade crash that killed 1, injured another was 'tragic accident,' police say
Published
The crash was "not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals,” an official said.Full Article
Published
The crash was "not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals,” an official said.Full Article
Joan Murray reports the driver of the truck and the two men he hit are all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.
The driver of a pickup truck slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade Saturday in south Florida, killing one man and..