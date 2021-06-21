Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown
Published
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone an unexplained temporary emergency shutdown, state TV reported on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone an unexplained temporary emergency shutdown, state TV reported on Sunday.Full Article
Iran has witnessed dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country since mid-2020, many near nuclear facilities.
In a situation where the scorching temperature in some parts of Iran has reached above 50 degrees Celsius, and some Iranian cities..
By Kerry Chávez and Dr. Ori Swed*
In a recent Air & Space Power Journal, Maj Jules “Jay” Hurst explains how small..