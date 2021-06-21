Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven ousted in no-confidence vote
Published
Sweden's parliament ousted Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a no-confidence vote on Monday, giving the Social Democrat leader a week to...Full Article
Published
Sweden's parliament ousted Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a no-confidence vote on Monday, giving the Social Democrat leader a week to...Full Article
Stefan Lofven, Sweden's Social Democratic Prime Minister since 2014, lost a confidence vote in Parliament today amid a housing..
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven loses the vote following a dispute over rent controls.