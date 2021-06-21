Hawks' John Collins trolls 76ers' Joel Embiid with T-shirt after Game 7 win
Published
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins reveled in the team’s Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, trolling Joel Embiid with his...Full Article
Published
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins reveled in the team’s Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, trolling Joel Embiid with his...Full Article
NBA fines 76ers center Joel Elbiid $35,000 for "escalating" an on-court altercation with Atlanta's John Collins during Game 6 of..