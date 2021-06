Eni through Vår Energi, jointly owned by Eni (69,85%) and by HitecVision (30,15%), announced Monday a new significant oil and gas discovery in production license PL027 in the Southern North Sea, with the dual branch exploration wildcat Prince 25/8-20 S, King 25/8-20 B and the appraisal side-track 25/8-20 C in the King...