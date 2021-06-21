The relocation of endangered Tasmanian devils to a remote Australian island to ensure their survival from a deadly contagious cancer has backfired after they wiped out the local population of penguins.Twenty-eight healthy Tasmanian...Full Article
Tasmanian devils wipe out penguins on Australian island
Tasmanian devils devastate penguin population on Australian island
A conservation group says a project to protect the predators has dealt a "major blow" to seabirds.
