N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued, with threat of strong storms and 60 mph winds
Published
The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms could hit parts of the Garden State Monday evening and Monday night.Full Article
Published
The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms could hit parts of the Garden State Monday evening and Monday night.Full Article
More storms expected tonight and these could be strong to severe. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.
A severe thunderstorm with strong wind and rain moved into the northeast areas of the United States on Friday, June 4.