NSW has recorded a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases, with officials confirming 10 new infections in Sydney since yesterday.NSW Health revealed five locally acquired cases had been recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, with...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney records 10 new community cases, bringing cluster to 21
Covid 19 coronavirus: Darwin sent into snap lockdown after Northern Territory records four new cases
New Zealand Herald
The Northern Territory (NT) has recorded four new community Covid-19 cases after a mine worker tested positive yesterday. Health..
Delhi records lowest Covid cases since May 1, 2020 | MP Mimi Chakraborty falls sick | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Delhi reported 85 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest tally since May 1st of last year; According to a report by..