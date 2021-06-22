Barnaby Joyce's toddler has attempted to gatecrash an official photograph with the Prime Minister as his father's return as Nationals leader was rubber stamped.Joyce travelled to Government House in Canberra for an official swearing-in...Full Article
Barnaby Joyce palms off photo-bombing kid as he's sworn in as deputy prime minister
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The man who was the id of Australian politics is once again deputy prime minister
Brisbane Times
Barnaby Joyce has been given that most rare of things in public life - a second chance - he would be wise not to waste it.
-
Hey Dad, are you really the second most powerful man in Australia?
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Barnaby Joyce sworn in as deputy prime minister as Scott Morrison watches via video link
SBS
-
Australia news LIVE: NSW COVID cases grow; Barnaby Joyce to be appointed deputy PM after Nationals leadership spill
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Supporters of Tamil family hope Barnaby Joyce's return as deputy PM can help bring them back to Biloela
SBS
More coverage
Controversial Australian politician Barnaby Joyce rolls Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack
New Zealand Herald
Controversial Australian politician Barnaby Joyce has been elected leader of the Nationals in a dramatic party spill that restores..
-
Barnaby Joyce named Australia deputy PM after leadership contest
BBC News
-
Barnaby Joyce to return as Australia deputy PM after party revolt
BBC News
-
Australia deputy PM loses job in government climate split
MENAFN.com
-
Barnaby Joyce is back as Australia's deputy prime minister after rolling Michael McCormack
SBS