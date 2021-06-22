Elon Musk's Starlink Expects To Provide Fast Internet to The Whole World by September

HNGN

Elon Musk's satellite unit, Starlink, is expected to provide fast internet access worldwide by September. But, it would need to first comply with regulatory clearances in each target country.

