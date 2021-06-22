Joni Mitchell's ex talks heartache as her masterpiece 'Blue' turns 50
Published
With the confessional honesty displayed on her classic “Blue” album — which was released 50 years ago on June 22, 1971 — perhaps a more...Full Article
Published
With the confessional honesty displayed on her classic “Blue” album — which was released 50 years ago on June 22, 1971 — perhaps a more...Full Article
Singer-songwriter discusses recording her 1971 masterpiece, the album’s legacy and the state of her singing voice