Arvada Police Officer, suspect, among 3 dead in Olde Town Arvada shooting
Published
ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A police officer is among the two who died following a shooting that happened Monday in Olde Town Arvada. The...Full Article
Published
ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A police officer is among the two who died following a shooting that happened Monday in Olde Town Arvada. The...Full Article
Three people are dead – including a veteran officer of the Arvada Police Department – following a shooting in Olde Town early..
A community is shaken after three people, including an Arvada police officer, died in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.