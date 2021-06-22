The Ukrainian coup, which caused the country to fall apart, was organized by the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for German publication Die Zeit. Putin's article under the headline Offen sein, trotz der Vergangenheit (Be open, despite the past) was devoted to the 80th anniversary since beginning of the Great Patriotic War. "Whoever may try to rewrite the pages of the past now, the truth is that the Soviet soldier came to the German land not to take revenge on the Germans, but with a noble and great mission of the liberator,” Putin wrote.