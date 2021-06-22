Black people are more likely to die in traffic accidents. Covid made it worse
Published
More Black people died in traffic deaths in 2020 than any other racial group even though Americans drove less in the pandemic. Experts...Full Article
Published
More Black people died in traffic deaths in 2020 than any other racial group even though Americans drove less in the pandemic. Experts...Full Article
Against the widespread belief that public opinion is likely to panic in response to severe cybersecurity incidents, the relevant..