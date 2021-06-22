White House concedes US won't hit Biden's 70% vaccination goal by July 4
The White House announced Tuesday the U.S. will not hit the president's July 4 goal of vaccinating 70% of adults -- 18 years and older...Full Article
President Biden had set a goal of having 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July.