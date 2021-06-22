A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice. The movement of these blocks could indicate that Venus is still geologically active and give scientists insight into both exoplanet tectonics and the earliest...Full Article
‘Pack Ice’ Tectonics Reveal Venus’ Geological Secrets
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Crustal block tectonics offer clues to Venus' geology, study finds
Waco TX (SPX) Jun 22, 2021
A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal..
Space Daily
'Pack ice' tectonics reveal Venus' geological secrets
Raleigh NC (SPX) Jun 22, 2021
A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal..
Space Daily