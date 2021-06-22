‘Pack Ice’ Tectonics Reveal Venus’ Geological Secrets

Eurasia Review

A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice. The movement of these blocks could indicate that Venus is still geologically active and give scientists insight into both exoplanet tectonics and the earliest...

