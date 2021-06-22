There are 16 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases in NSW today, taking the Sydney cluster total to 37. From 4pm today, new restrictions will be applied in Sydney, NSW Health announced this afternoon. No more than five people will...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney records 16 new community cases; restrictions tightened
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney records 29 new community cases on first day of partial lockdown
New Zealand Herald
New Sout Wales have recorded 29 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. This includes 17 cases..
-
NSW Premier puts state ‘on notice’ ahead of crisis cabinet meeting
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Delta variant threatens new pandemic challenge
MENAFN.com
-
Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows
SeattlePI.com
-
'Scary' Sydney virus cluster blamed on delta variant grows
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 11 local cases, Sydney outbreak grows to 48
New Zealand Herald
NSW has recorded another sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, with 11 new infections recorded overnight.There are now 48 infections linked..
-
Sydney faces ' scariest period' in pandemic amid Delta outbreak
MENAFN.com
-
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
SeattlePI.com
-
Victoria records no new local coronavirus cases as authorities expected to further relax restrictions
SBS
-
NZ pauses quarantine-free travel from NSW as state records ten new local COVID-19 cases
SBS