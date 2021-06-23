Who is Carl Nassib, the first NFL player to come out as gay
Published
Carl Nassib, a walk-on at Penn State, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.Full Article
Published
Carl Nassib, a walk-on at Penn State, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.Full Article
The Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL commissioner say they support defensive lineman Carl Nassib coming out. Will players and fans to..
Nassib is the first openly gay NFL athlete playing in a regular season. Other NFL players came out as gay after they retired.