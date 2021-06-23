News24.com | Strong earthquake shakes Peru's capital
A strong earthquake has shaken Lima and regions of central coastal Peru, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.Full Article
Lima (AFP) June 23, 2021
A strong earthquake shook Lima and regions of central coastal Peru late Tuesday, with no..
A strong earthquake shook Lima and regions of central coastal Peru late Tuesday, causing fear among the population and some damage,..