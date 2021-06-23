More than 150 fired, resign over Covid vaccine requirement at Houston hospital
Published
A judge earlier this month dismissed an employee lawsuit over Houston Methodist hospital system's vaccine requirement.Full Article
Published
A judge earlier this month dismissed an employee lawsuit over Houston Methodist hospital system's vaccine requirement.Full Article
More than 150 workers at a Houston hospital system have resigned or been fired after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 117 employees at a Houston-area hospital challenging the hospital's vaccine..