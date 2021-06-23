Russia opens warning fire to force British destroyer out of Russian waters

A Russian patrol ship in the Black Sea opened warning fire at British destroyer the Defender, whereas a Su-24M aircraft dropped a bomb on her course, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. The British destroyer violated the territorial border in the Black Sea, in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent, going three kilometers beyond it. The British ship did not respond to preliminary warnings about the violation of the state border. In order to stop the advance of the British ship, the Su-24M aircraft carried out precautionary bombing along the course of her movement. Then Defender eventually left the Russian territorial waters.