India warns about super infectious qualities of the new delta-plus strain

The new coronavirus strain delta-plus (B.1.617.2.1), which started spreading in India, is highly infectious. According to Randip Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, one may contract the this variant of the virus, even if one passes by an infected person without a mask, India Today wrote. In addition, doctors and authorities are concerned about the fact that delta-plus is resistant to monoclonal antibodies and has the ability to bypass the immune system.