Nationals GM labels Phillies' Joe Girardi as 'con artist' after Max Scherzer incident
Published
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo had choice words for Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi after Tuesday night’s...Full Article
Published
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo had choice words for Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi after Tuesday night’s...Full Article
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a "con artist" a day after Philadelphia's manager asked umpires..
Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected three times for the use of foreign substances on the baseball in his start Tuesday, but it..