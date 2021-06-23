Police Chief: Slain Colorado Officer Was Ambushed

Watch VideoA police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was ambushed by a suspect who expressed hatred toward police, authorities said Tuesday.
Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley "was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge," police...
Watch VideoA police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was ambushed by a suspect who expressed hatred toward police, authorities said Tuesday.