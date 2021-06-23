New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard is in isolation after he was identified as a close contact of a "possible" Covid-19 case who he had interacted with at Parliament House.It comes as the state anxiously awaits news of...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard in isolation
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Watch: NSW COVID-19 update
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty will update the media in relation to COVID-19 cases in NSW.
SBS
Watch: NSW COVID-19 update live
Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Health Minister Brad Hazzard, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and Acting Assistant Commissioner..
SBS