An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the Pacific.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the ants have been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll...Full Article
Yellow Crazy Ants that kill seabirds eradicated from Johnston Atoll
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ants that kill seabirds eradicated from Pacific atoll
HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the..
SeattlePI.com
Ants that kill seabirds eradicated from Pacific atoll
HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the..
SeattlePI.com