Senators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure 'framework'
Published
Senators involved in bipartisan negotiations say they and White House officials have agreed to an infrastructure "framework," and...Full Article
Published
Senators involved in bipartisan negotiations say they and White House officials have agreed to an infrastructure "framework," and...Full Article
Lawmakers were set to take a tentative framework to the White House on Thursday. Administration officials signaled the president..
A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators said on Thursday it had reached agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure..
Top White House aides wrapped up a meeting with group of senators Tuesday without producing an infrastructure compromise, as..