News24.com | McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail
Published
Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee has been found dead in his jail cell in Spain, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States.Full Article
Published
Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee has been found dead in his jail cell in Spain, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States.Full Article
British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee died on Wednesday by suicide in a Barcelona prison after the Spanish high..
John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide..